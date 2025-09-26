HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Rauf, Farhan likely to face fines for provocative gestures

Rauf, Farhan likely to face fines for provocative gestures

Source: PTI
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
Share:

September 26, 2025 16:28 IST

x

Pakistan's Sahibzada Farhan celebrates his half-century against India during the Super 4 clash in Dubai on Sunday

IMAGE: Pakistan's Sahibzada Farhan celebrates his half-century against India during the Super 4 clash in Dubai on Sunday. Photograph: ANI Photo

The ICC hearing of Pakistan cricketers Haris Rauf and Sahibzada Farhan for allegedly provocative actions during the Asia Cup game against India was completed here on Friday and sanctions are likely for some of the gestures, according to tournament sources.

It is learnt that Rauf is likely to be fined for "abusive language and aggressive gestures" during the game against India on Sunday last.

 

Farhan, on the other hand, has pleaded not guilty of any code of conduct violation for his gun-fire celebration, claiming that it is a "traditional way of celebrating in his ethnic Pakhtun tribe" in Pakistan.

Haris Rauf's controversial '6-0' gesture during the game against India on Sunday

IMAGE: Haris Rauf's controversial '6-0' gesture during the game against India on Sunday. Photograph: Kind courtesy Muznamasoodmalik/Instagram

The two players have been accused of making provocative gestures by the BCCI.

The two teams are due to clash in the final of the regional showpiece on Sunday.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

Haris Rauf's Controversial Gesture Goes Viral
Haris Rauf's Controversial Gesture Goes Viral
Farhan Celebrates 50 Vs India with 'Gun-Firing'
Farhan Celebrates 50 Vs India with 'Gun-Firing'
'Don't agree with Tharoor on Pak handshake'
'Don't agree with Tharoor on Pak handshake'
No more 'political statements': ICC tells SKY
No more 'political statements': ICC tells SKY
Historic! India A chase down 412 after Rahul, Sai tons
Historic! India A chase down 412 after Rahul, Sai tons

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

15 Soul-Cheering Comfort Foods

webstory image 2

Dev Anand's 10 Finest Films

webstory image 3

How Safe Is Your State's Food?

VIDEOS

'Entirely Baseless': India Rejects NATO Chief's Claim On PM-Putin Discussion1:18

'Entirely Baseless': India Rejects NATO Chief's Claim On...

Rajnath Singh, CDS& Chiefs Bid Farewell to MiG-21 With Pilots0:46

Rajnath Singh, CDS& Chiefs Bid Farewell to MiG-21 With...

MiG-21s Get Water Gun Salute After 63 Years of Service1:45

MiG-21s Get Water Gun Salute After 63 Years of Service

Asia Cup 2025

Asia Cup 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV