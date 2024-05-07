News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Hardik lauds SKY: 'Lucky to have him in my team'

Hardik lauds SKY: 'Lucky to have him in my team'

Source: PTI
May 07, 2024 09:08 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Suryakumar Yadav

IMAGE: Suryakumar Yadav smashed an unbeaten century as Mumbai Indians eased past Sunrisers Hyderabad. Photograph: BCCI

Suryakumar Yadav puts so much pressure on bowlers that they end up bowling loose deliveries to batters at the other end, feels Mumbai Indians skipper Hardik Pandya.

Suryakumar hit an unbeaten 102 of 51 deliveries to take Mumbai Indians to only their fourth win of the season.

"SKY was unbelievable. More than him getting runs, him putting so much pressure on bowlers that even other batters get loose balls. He breaks you. It's sheer confidence."

"He's evolved. Lucky to have him in my team. Hope to have many more such innings," Pandya said after MI's seven-wicket win over Sunrisers Hyderabad.

 

Suryakumar, who was adjudged Payer of the match, was seen limping during his stay in the middle, raising concerns over his fitness for the T20 World Cup next month but the batter dispelled all doubts.

"I've been doing this after a very long time. After 14th December this is the first time I fielded for 20 overs and batted for 18.

"But I'm alright. I feel it was the need of the hour for me to win. Three wickets were down and I needed to play till the end," Suryakumar, who as been coming as the impact sub for the major part of the tournament, said.

The win takes Mumbai to the ninth spot in the 10-team table.

Pandya and Piyush Chawla took three wickets each to restrict SRH at 173/8.

"My bowling - I do the stuff I do. I like bowling good areas and see how it goes. Today it was nipping around and that worked. The wickets Piyush took are guys who can take the game away. He asked to long from the shorter side but had to adjust."

"In T20s, more than change-ups consistency is important, which PC was today, and found success with," Pandya said. 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
IPL 2024 MVP: Sunil Narine Races Away
IPL 2024 MVP: Sunil Narine Races Away
IPL PIX: SKY smashes century as MI ease past SRH
IPL PIX: SKY smashes century as MI ease past SRH
How Mumbai Indians Can Make Play-Offs...
How Mumbai Indians Can Make Play-Offs...
Is Altaf Bukhari Playing BJP Game In J-K?
Is Altaf Bukhari Playing BJP Game In J-K?
Photographs That Speak A Million Words
Photographs That Speak A Million Words
SKY WOWS Wankhede!
SKY WOWS Wankhede!
Angad Bumrah Attends 1st IPL Game!
Angad Bumrah Attends 1st IPL Game!

INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE 2024

INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE 2024

More like this

SKY WOWS Wankhede!

SKY WOWS Wankhede!

Angad Bumrah Attends 1st IPL Game!

Angad Bumrah Attends 1st IPL Game!

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances