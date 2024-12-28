HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Reddy Channels Pushpa Swag After 50

December 28, 2024

Nitish Kumar Reddy

IMAGE: Nitish Kumar Reddy's impressive knock adds to a series of solid contributions throughout the tour. Photograph: ICC/X
 

Young batter Nitish Kumar Reddy showcased his mettle on Day 3 of the Boxing Day Test against Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, scoring his maiden Test half-century under immense pressure.

On Saturday, December 28, the 21 year old reached the milestone off 81 balls, providing a crucial lifeline for the Indian team.

Reddy's impressive knock adds to a series of solid contributions throughout the tour.

In the Perth Test, he played a valuable innings of 41 and an unbeaten 38, followed by a gritty 42 in the day-night warm-up match at the Manuka Oval in Canberra.

Despite India's 10 wicket loss in the Adelaide Test, Reddy's consistent scores of 42 in both innings stood out. At The Gabba in Brisbane, he fell for 16 but bounced back strongly in challenging conditions at the MCG.

The right-handed batter celebrated his maiden fifty in style, paying homage to the blockbuster Telugu movie Pushpa. Mimicking Allu Arjun's iconic 'Pushpa' gesture, Reddy delighted spectators both on and off the field.

