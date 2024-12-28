IMAGE: Sunil Gavaskar tore into Rishabh Pant's recklessness. Photograph: Cricket.com.au/X

Sunil Gavaskar did not hold back in criticising Rishabh Pant for his rash dismissal on Day 3 of the fourth Test against Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Saturday, December 28, 2024.

Gavaskar labelled Pant's decision-making as 'stupid' after the batter's ill-timed scoop shot off Scott Boland resulted in his dismissal for just 28 runs in India's first innings of the Boxing Day Test.

'Stupid, stupid, stupid!' Gavaskar exclaimed.

'You have two fielders there, you still go for that shot. You have missed the previous shot, and look where you have been caught. You have been caught at deep third man. That is throwing away your wicket.

'Not in the situation that India was. You have to understand the situation as well. You cannot say that that's your natural game. I'm sorry, that is not your natural game. That is a stupid shot that is letting your team down badly,' Gavaskar fumed during the live broadcast.

'He should not be going in that dressing room. He should be going to the other dressing room.'

'Shocking! Both the dismissal and running. No need for such runs and shots at this time. It could also be because of the way Australia have bowled -- no free runs, no singles on offer. It's not T20 cricket or 50 overs cricket.'