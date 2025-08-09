HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
'He's a better bowler when there's more expectation'

'He's a better bowler when there's more expectation'

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
2 Minutes Read
August 09, 2025 11:35 IST

Micheal Clarke said that without Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj gets his 'I've got to stand up' mindset and attitude, doing the hard yards with the ball under pressure.

IMAGE: Micheal Clarke said that without Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj gets his 'I've got to stand up' mindset and attitude, doing the hard yards with the ball, under pressure. Photograph: ICC/X

Following India's hard-fought series draw against England, former Australian captain hailed Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj for stepping up in the absence of pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah.

Siraj emerged as the leading wicket-taker in the series, taking 23 wickets at an average of over 32, with two five-wicket hauls and a four-fer to his name. He also bowled around 185 overs, the most by a bowler in the series.

 

At The Oval, Siraj delivered a comeback spell, reducing England from a dominant position of 301/4 to 367 all out while chasing 374, bowling brilliantly and relentlessly in tandem with Prasidh Krishna.

Speaking on his Beyond23 Cricket Podcast, Clarke said, "To win the last match and level the series. Wow! Phenomenal, absolutely brilliant. And the other thing as well.

"In the two Test matches that India won, the best bowler in the world didn't play in (Jasprit) Bumrah. Bumrah didn't play the two Test matches that India won. So, to the other bowlers in the Indian squad, they deserve a lot of credit for being able to step up."

Continuing further on Siraj, Clarke said that without Bumrah, Siraj gets his 'I've got to stand up' mindset and attitude, doing the hard yards with the ball under pressure.

"I feel like he's a better bowler when there is more expectation and pressure put on his shoulders. I think he really enjoys that role in the team. Fifer in the second innings, just to keep it going," he added.

Clarke was in awe of Siraj bowling a massive 30 overs in the final innings of the final Test, saying, "Mate, that workload he's going through this series is phenomenal, and he deserves a lot of credit."

"And, I couldn't have been happier for him to have taken that last wicket, to be honest. He certainly deserved it. So, wonderful series by him and a great way to again step up and lead the attack when the best bowler in the world is not playing," he concluded.

