Here's what Stokes did after breaking Jason Roy's record

By REDIFF CRICKET
September 14, 2023 11:01 IST
'Apologised to him.....': Ben Stokes after surpassing Jason Roy's record of highest ODI score for England

Ben Stokes

Photograph: Kind Courtesy ICC/X

Following England's emphatic win and his own record-breaking innings of 182 against New Zealand in the third ODI, the charismatic all-rounder Ben Stokes couldn't resist a playful dig at his teammate Jason Roy for surpassing his highest individual score for England.

 

Stokes, whose explosive performance helped England post a colossal total of 368 against the Kiwis at The Oval, humorously ‘apologised’ to Jason Roy for breaking his previous record of 180, which Roy had achieved against Australia in Melbourne back in 2018.

Reflecting on the team's strategy, Stokes shared, "I'm really pleased with our performance today. I do owe Jason a light-hearted apology for overtaking his record. Our plan was to exert pressure on New Zealand, especially from the outset. Despite the early setbacks, we remained positive in our approach. Once we found our rhythm, we were determined not to let their bowlers settle. It's crucial as experienced players to mentor the younger talents."

He also acknowledged the contribution of Dawid Malan, stating, "Dawid is an incredibly consistent and high-quality player. He has a knack for rotating the strike effectively. It was unfortunate he missed out on a personal milestone today after falling victim to a caught-behind down the leg side."

Regarding his own fitness, Stokes noted, "I'm feeling much better in terms of my fitness. Test matches can be quite demanding due to their length, but ODIs are a different beast altogether."

REDIFF CRICKET
