HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Here's How Pakistan Capt Reacted to SKY's Handshake Snub

Here's How Pakistan Capt Reacted to SKY's Handshake Snub

By REDIFF CRICKET
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
Share:

September 15, 2025 00:40 IST

x

Pakistan players

IMAGE: Screen grab of Pakistan players after their defeat against India in Asia Cup on Sunday. 

India-Pakistan rivalry took a tense turn on Sunday as both captains skipped the customary handshake in Dubai.

For the first time since the ghastly Pahalgam terror attacks in April, neither Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav nor Pakistan skipper Salman Ali Agha shook hands at the toss or made eye contact. The uneasy atmosphere continued after India’s 7-wicket victory, with players from both sides refusing the customary post-match handshakes.

 

Here’s what Pakistan captain did after the handshake snub from SKY

Salman Ali Agha chose to boycott the TV presentation ceremony, quietly leaving the field after India’s emphatic win, signalling his own protest while maintaining decorum.

Suryakumar Yadav clarified his stance on the avoidance of the ritual, citing the ghastly Pahalgam terror attack earlier this year. ‘We took a call as we came here to only play. We gave a proper reply,’ he said.

‘We are aligned with BCCI and government. Some things are ahead of sportsman spirit. We stand with all victims of the Pahalgam terror attack and dedicate this to the armed forces who took part in Operation Sindoor.’

REDIFF CRICKET
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

Surya: We dedicate this win to the armed forces
Surya: We dedicate this win to the armed forces
No Handshakes! India-Pak Clash Marred by Snub
No Handshakes! India-Pak Clash Marred by Snub
Asia Cup: SKY, Kuldeep power India to dominant win vs Pak
Asia Cup: SKY, Kuldeep power India to dominant win vs Pak
Anthem Embarrassment: 'Jalebi Baby' Shocks Pakistan
Anthem Embarrassment: 'Jalebi Baby' Shocks Pakistan
Empty Seats Dominate India-Pak Tie For First Time Ever
Empty Seats Dominate India-Pak Tie For First Time Ever

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

The Countries Behind 8 Most Iconic Lingerie Brands

webstory image 2

8 Bestselling Books You'll Love

webstory image 3

India's Top 5 Heroes

VIDEOS

Speeding car crashes off Mukarba Chowk flyover, lands on railway tracks2:17

Speeding car crashes off Mukarba Chowk flyover, lands on...

Sushila Karki takes charge as the interim Prime Minister of Nepal16:35

Sushila Karki takes charge as the interim Prime Minister...

'Concerning and worrisome': Jaishankar on USAID funding allegations for voter turnout5:03

'Concerning and worrisome': Jaishankar on USAID funding...

Asia Cup 2025

Asia Cup 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV