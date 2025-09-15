Here's How Pakistan Capt Reacted to SKY's Handshake Snub

IMAGE: Screen grab of Pakistan players after their defeat against India in Asia Cup on Sunday.

India-Pakistan rivalry took a tense turn on Sunday as both captains skipped the customary handshake in Dubai.

For the first time since the ghastly Pahalgam terror attacks in April, neither Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav nor Pakistan skipper Salman Ali Agha shook hands at the toss or made eye contact. The uneasy atmosphere continued after India’s 7-wicket victory, with players from both sides refusing the customary post-match handshakes.

Here’s what Pakistan captain did after the handshake snub from SKY

Salman Ali Agha chose to boycott the TV presentation ceremony, quietly leaving the field after India’s emphatic win, signalling his own protest while maintaining decorum.

Suryakumar Yadav clarified his stance on the avoidance of the ritual, citing the ghastly Pahalgam terror attack earlier this year. ‘We took a call as we came here to only play. We gave a proper reply,’ he said.

‘We are aligned with BCCI and government. Some things are ahead of sportsman spirit. We stand with all victims of the Pahalgam terror attack and dedicate this to the armed forces who took part in Operation Sindoor.’