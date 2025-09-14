HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Pakistan's Moment of Embarrassment! 'Jalebi Baby' Replaces Anthem

September 14, 2025 22:14 IST

Pakistan players

IMAGE: Screen grab of Pakistan players during national anthem. 

Before a single ball was bowled in the high-voltage Asia Cup clash between India and Pakistan, embarrassment struck the Pakistan camp when a shocking anthem mishap unfolded at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday.

Led by Salman Ali Agha, Pakistan found themselves in an awkward position even before the match got underway.

 

Tensions were visible at the toss, with captains Suryakumar Yadav and Agha avoiding eye contact and declining to shake hands. The uneasy atmosphere deepened moments later when both sides lined up for their national anthems.

As the anthem for Pakistan was about to be played, the DJ made a startling mistake. Instead of the national anthem, Tesher and Jason Derulo’s hit track Jalebi Baby blared through the speakers at the Dubai International Stadium. The upbeat song played for nearly six seconds before the correct anthem was promptly switched on, leaving the Pakistan team visibly confused and embarrassed.

When the anthem fiasco played out, fans took to X in droves, sharing memes, reactions, and disbelief. Take a look at X and how fans reacted.

