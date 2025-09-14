HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Empty Seats Dominate India-Pakistan Tie For First Time Ever

September 14, 2025

September 14, 2025 22:38 IST

India Pakistan

IMAGE: India-Pakistan match sees never-before-empty stands. Photograph: Screengrab

The India-Pakistan rivalry is known for filling stadiums to capacity, but on Sunday at the Asia Cup 2025, fans were left stunned as empty seats overshadowed the match, raising questions about the impact of political tensions and calls to boycott.

The Sunday clash marked the first time the two sides faced each other since the unrest earlier this year, contributing to the subdued atmosphere. Social media users were quick to highlight the unusual scene.

‘Some parts of the stadium are packed, but large sections in the upper tiers are empty. This is not the India-Pakistan match we’re used to,’ one user wrote on X.

‘Never thought I’d see this happen. An Indo-Pak match with so many empty seats… unprecedented,’ posted another.

 

‘For the first time ever, seats are empty at an India-Pakistan game. What’s going on?’ wrote a third.

