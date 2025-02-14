Here's how much Champions Trophy winners will get...

IMAGE: Team India celebrate winning the 2013 ICC Champions Trophy after beating England in the final at Edgbaston cricket ground in Birmingham, on June 23, 2013. Photograph: Philip Brown/Reuters

The winners of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 tournament, which is being held for the first time since 2017, will receive a whopping US$ 2.24 million (approx Rs 18.6 crore).



The runners-up will take home $1.12 million (Rs 9.3 crore), while each losing semi-finalist will get $560,000 (Rs 4.65 crore).



The total prize pool has increased by an impressive 53 percent from the 2017 edition, reaching $6.9 million (Rs 57.3 crore), said the International Cricket Council in a media release.



At the Champions Trophy, every match will matter as each group stage win is worth over $34,000 (Rs 28 lakh) for the victorious team. Teams finishing in fifth or sixth place will receive $350,00 (Rs 2.9 crore) each, while the seventh and eighth-placed sides will take home $140,000 (Rs 1.16 crore).



Additionally, all eight teams will receive a guaranteed $125,000 (Rs 1.04 crore)

each for participating at the event.This tournament marks the first time Pakistan will host an ICC event since 1996. The 2025 edition features eight teams split into two groups of four, with the top two from each group advancing to the semi-finals.The Champions Trophy will be held every four years, featuring the world’s top eight ODI teams, while the women's Champions Trophy will debut in 2027 in a T20 format.

"The ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025 represents a pivotal moment for cricket, reviving a tournament that highlights the pinnacle of ODI talent, where every match is critical. The substantial prize pot underscores the ICC's ongoing commitment to investing in the sport and maintaining the global prestige of our events," said ICC chairman Jay Shah.



"Beyond the financial incentive, this tournament ignites fierce competition, captivates fans worldwide, and plays a vital role in fostering the growth and long-term sustainability of cricket for future generations."