HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » 'He has made miraculous turnaround'

'He has made miraculous turnaround'

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

January 04, 2026 19:51 IST

x

'He has responded extraordinarily well since coming out of the coma to the point where his family feels it's like some sort of miracle.' 

Former Australian cricketers Adam Gilchrist and Damien Martyn are close friends

IMAGE: Former Australian cricketers Adam Gilchrist and Damien Martyn are close friends. Photograph: Kind courtesy Damien Martyn/X

Former Australia cricketer Damien Martyn has made a "miraculous turnaround" and is now able to talk after coming out of an induced coma due to a bout of meningitis, according to his former teammate Adam Gilchrist.

Gilchrist said Martyn, who was diagnosed with meningitis and admitted in a Gold Coast hospital recently, is responding to treatment and now able to talk.

"It's been an unbelievable turn of events in the last 48 hours. He is now able to talk and respond to treatment," Gilchrist was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au.

"He will remain in hospital and continue to receive treatment, but the turnaround has been miraculous.

 

"He has responded extraordinarily well since coming out of the coma to the point where his family feels it's like some sort of miracle," said Gilchrist, who is also a close friend of Martyn.

The legendary wicketkeeper-batter said Martyn's family is hoping that he will be moved out of the ICU soon.

"It has been so positive that they're hopeful he will be able to move out of the ICU into another part of the hospital which is representative of what a great recovery it's been and how quickly it has flipped around.

"He's in good spirits and overwhelmed by the support. There is still some treatment and monitoring to go but it's looking positive.

"His wife Amanda just really wants to say to everyone she is convinced that the love, goodwill and sense of care that they felt from everybody, via messages and via the coverage in the press really helped him."

Born in Darwin, the 54-year-old former right-handed batter made his Test debut at 21, replacing Dean Jones in the 1992-93 home series against the West Indies.

He scored his highest total of 165 against New Zealand in 2005, one of his 13 Test tons.

Martyn played his last Test at the Adelaide Oval in the 2006-07 Ashes series before moving into commentary work.

Martyn also played 208 ODIs, averaging 40.8. He was part of Australia's squad that won the 1999 and 2003 World Cups, scoring an unbeaten 88 in the final against India in 2003 while batting with a broken finger.

He was also a member of the 2006 Champions Trophy winning squad.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

BCB requests ICC to relocate B'desh's T20 WC matches
BCB requests ICC to relocate B'desh's T20 WC matches
Bangladesh to suspend IPL broadcast?
Bangladesh to suspend IPL broadcast?
Sena (UBT) spokesman receives threats over Fizz row
Sena (UBT) spokesman receives threats over Fizz row
India will target 100 medals at 2036 Olympics: Shah
India will target 100 medals at 2036 Olympics: Shah
'Shame on us': John Abraham backs beleaguered ISL players
'Shame on us': John Abraham backs beleaguered ISL players

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

8 Top Nutritious Foods

webstory image 2

New Year: First and Last Countries to Welcome 2026

webstory image 3

10 Thrilling Recipes For Your New Year Party

VIDEOS

Border 2 Cast Grooves With BSF Jawans at 'Ghar Kab Aaoge' Song Launch0:56

Border 2 Cast Grooves With BSF Jawans at 'Ghar Kab Aaoge'...

'If Trump Can, So Should You': Owaisi Dares Modi on 26-11 Accused4:39

'If Trump Can, So Should You': Owaisi Dares Modi on 26-11...

FULL DETAIL: US General briefs timeline of historic raid on Venezuela11:07

FULL DETAIL: US General briefs timeline of historic raid...

South Africa Tour India 20255

South Africa Tour Of India 2025

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO