Sena (UBT) spokesman receives threats over Fizz controversy

Sena (UBT) spokesman receives threats over Fizz controversy

By REDIFF CRICKET
January 04, 2026 16:55 IST
January 04, 2026 16:55 IST

'At 10:30 pm last night, I received several WhatsApp calls from Bangladesh. They abused and insulted my family and me and threatened that my country would be destroyed and broken apart.'

Shiv Sena (UBT) spokesperson Anand Dubey

IMAGE: Shiv Sena (UBT) spokesperson Anand Dubey. Photograph: ANI/X

Shiv Sena (UBT) spokesperson Anand Dubey on Sunday claimed he had received death threats for hailing the BCCI's decision directing Kolkata Knight Riders to drop Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman from its 2026 IPL squad.

 

Dubey received threatening messages on his WhatsApp number as well as phone calls from unidentified persons on Saturday, the Samta Nagar police station official said.

An for Non-Cognizable Complaint (NC) has been filed on his complaint under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) and 351(4) (criminal intimidation), and efforts are on to trace and apprehend the culprit/s, the official said.

Sharing a detailed post on social media, Dubey claimed he was abused and threatened for terming the BCCI's move as "good decision".

"The issue (threats and abuse) is serious and must be looked into the police, state government," the Shiv Sena (UBT) leader added.

Later,, he he told ANI: "...No Bangladeshi cricketer should play a match on Indian soil. Just like Bangladesh and Pakistan conspired against India, India will not tolerate this anymore...We are Shiv Sainiks of Balasaheb Thackeray, who have always stood up for our Hindutva, for our saffron flag, for our Sanatan Dharma, for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, our deity, and we have always confronted our enemies and we said that Bangladeshi cricketer Mustafizur Rahman should be boycotted.

"Even if it was done in a hurry, better late than never, but the BCCI took action. They instructed KKR to drop Rahman, to boycott him...At 10:30 pm last night, I received several WhatsApp calls from Bangladesh. They abused and insulted my family and me and threatened that my country would be destroyed and broken apart. Well, first of all, we are not the kind of people to be afraid or intimidated, but it is our right to express our views while maintaining decorum. We have come to the police station. The police are there for our protection. The police listened to us. The police assured us that they are with us. They will be completely vigilant, and in the coming time, all the culprits will be found..."

Kolkata Knight Riders has released Rahman, whose services it had bought for Rs 9.2 crore in an IPL auction, after being instructed to do so by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) amid heightening diplomatic tensions between the two neighbouring countries.

The BCCI said KKR will be allowed to name a replacement player if required for the event scheduled to start on March 26.

