HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » India will target 100 medals at 2036 Olympics: Shah

India will target 100 medals at 2036 Olympics: Shah

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

January 04, 2026 19:17 IST

x

 Jay Shah

IMAGE: ICC Chairman Jay Shah at the 'Run for Girl Child' event in Surat on Sunday. Photograph: ANI

International Cricket Council chairman Jay Shah on Sunday said that after hosting the Commonwealth Games in 2030, India aims to bring the Olympic Games to Gujarat in 2036 and set a target of winning 100 medals.

 

Addressing the 'Run for Girl Child' marathon organised by Dr Hedgewar Seva Smruti Seva Samiti in Surat, Shah said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had played a key role in bringing the Commonwealth Games to Gujarat.

"After Commonwealth 2030, we are aiming to host the Olympics in 2036 here," he said.

Referring to India's performance at the Paris Olympics 2024, where the country won six medals, Shah said the target for 2036 should be at least 100 medals, with Gujarat contributing 10 of them.

He expressed confidence that women athletes would win at least two of those medals.

Shah also praised the Indian men's cricket team for their success in the 2024 T20 World Cup in Barbados and the 2025 Champions Trophy.

Highlighting the growing impact of women's sports, he said that earlier parents often expressed a desire for their sons to become like Virat Kohli, but now many aspire for their daughters to emulate cricketers such as Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur.

 

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

BCB requests ICC to relocate B'desh's T20 WC matches
BCB requests ICC to relocate B'desh's T20 WC matches
Bangladesh to suspend IPL broadcast?
Bangladesh to suspend IPL broadcast?
'Shame on us': John Abraham backs beleaguered ISL players
'Shame on us': John Abraham backs beleaguered ISL players
Sena (UBT) spokesman receives threats over Fizz row
Sena (UBT) spokesman receives threats over Fizz row
KKR release Mustafizur on BCCI instruction
KKR release Mustafizur on BCCI instruction

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

8 Top Nutritious Foods

webstory image 2

New Year: First and Last Countries to Welcome 2026

webstory image 3

10 Thrilling Recipes For Your New Year Party

VIDEOS

'If Trump Can, So Should You': Owaisi Dares Modi on 26-11 Accused4:39

'If Trump Can, So Should You': Owaisi Dares Modi on 26-11...

Ashwini Vaishnaw inspects first Vande Bharat sleeper train 8:03

Ashwini Vaishnaw inspects first Vande Bharat sleeper train

WATCH: Republic Day parade rehearsals underway at Kartavya Path2:50

WATCH: Republic Day parade rehearsals underway at...

South Africa Tour India 20255

South Africa Tour Of India 2025

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO