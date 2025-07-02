'He cannot destroy me..' Shami's ex-wife spits fire!

IMAGE: Hasin Jahan, cricketer Mohammed Shami's estranged wife, levelled a slew of allegations against him. Photograph: Kind Courtesy Hasin Jahan/Instagram

Mohammed Shami's estranged wife Hasin Jahan came down heavily on the Indian pacer on Wednesday, a day after the Calcutta High Court ordered him to pay Rs 4 lakh every month to her and his daughter.

Jahan, who used to work as a model, alleged that the pacer forced her to quit her profession because he believed her place was in the home.

"I used to model and act before I got married. Shami forced me to quit my profession. He wanted me to live only a housewife's life. I loved Shami so much that I happily accepted it... But now I have no earnings of my own. Shami has to bear all the responsibility for our maintenance. That is why we had to approach the court when he denied this. Thank God there is a law in our country which orders people to bear their responsibilities," she asserted.

Jahan, who had also worked as a cheerleader for Indian Premier League side Kolkata Knight Riders, claimed that she could not assess Shami's 'true character' when the two entered into a relationship.

"If you are entering into a relationship with someone, it is not written on their face that they have a poor character, are a criminal, or will play with your and your daughter's future. I too became a victim like this... God has forgiven the biggest criminals. He cannot see the protection, future, and happiness of his daughter. He should also give up his stubbornness of wanting to ruin Hasir Jahan's life. He cannot destroy me because I'm on the path of justice while he is on the path of injustice," she alleged.

On Tuesday, a bench headed by Justice Ajoy Kumar Mukherjee passed the order on a petition filed by Jahan and instructed the cricketer to pay Rs 1.5 lakh to her wife and Rs 2.5 lakh to her daughter monthly.

She had challenged a district sessions court's order in 2023 which directed Shami to pay Rs 50,000 to her and Rs 80,000 to their daughter in 2023.

Jahan married Shami in 2014 and she gave birth to their daughter in 2015.

The couple found themselves drifting apart and in 2018, Jahan accused Shami of domestic violence and harassment. Besides, she claimed that he was involved in match-fixing and was in hand in glove with a Pakistani woman. She also alleged that Shami stopped giving money for their daily expenses.

Responding to the court order, Jahan's advocate Imtiaz Ahmed said: "It was the best moment for Hasin Jahan. From 2018 to 2024, she had been running from pillar to post. The High Court has directed the trial court to dispose of the main application of the interim order within six months. There is a high chance that when they return to the trial court to conclude the hearing on maintenance, it might be upgraded to Rs 6 lakh because the claim of Hasin Jahan in her maintenance application was for Rs 7 lakh and Rs 3 lakh respectively."