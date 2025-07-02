Hot, Hot, Hot At Wimbledon

IMAGE: Spectators in the stands at Centre Court use fans to cool down during the first round match between Barbora Krejcikova and Alexandra Eala. Photograph: Toby Melville/Reuters

It was another scorching day at Wimbledon on Tuesday, July 1, 2025, as temperatures soared above 33 degrees Celsius at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club.



Many ticket holders, unable to tolerate the blistering heat inside the bowl-like arena, chose to skip the action -- leaving a sea of empty green seats across several courts.



Those who braved the sweltering conditions tried to stay cool using paper or battery-operated fans -- though even holding those for long with sweaty palms proved a challenge.



Temperatures climbed close to 35 degrees Celsius in London on Tuesday, making it the hottest day of the year in the UK, with the weather expected to worsen in the coming days.





IMAGE: Alexandra Eala cools herself down during he match. Photograph: Toby Melville/Reuters

IMAGE: Spectators on the lawns use fans to cool down. Photograph: Toby Melville/Reuters

IMAGE: A spectator in the stands at Court two uses a fan attached to his mobile phone adapter to cool down. Photograph: Andrew Couldridge /Reuters

IMAGE: Katie Boulter takes cover under an umbrella. Photograph: Stephanie Lecocq/Reuters