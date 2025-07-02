HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Hot, Hot, Hot At Wimbledon

July 02, 2025 14:04 IST

Fans at Wimbledon

IMAGE: Spectators in the stands at Centre Court use fans to cool down during the first round match between Barbora Krejcikova and Alexandra Eala. Photograph: Toby Melville/Reuters

It was another scorching day at Wimbledon on Tuesday, July 1, 2025, as temperatures soared above 33 degrees Celsius at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club.

Many ticket holders, unable to tolerate the blistering heat inside the bowl-like arena, chose to skip the action -- leaving a sea of empty green seats across several courts.

Those who braved the sweltering conditions tried to stay cool using paper or battery-operated fans -- though even holding those for long with sweaty palms proved a challenge.

Temperatures climbed close to 35 degrees Celsius in London on Tuesday, making it the hottest day of the year in the UK, with the weather expected to worsen in the coming days.

IMAGE: Alexandra Eala cools herself down during he match. Photograph: Toby Melville/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Spectators on the lawns use fans to cool down. Photograph: Toby Melville/Reuters

 

 

 

IMAGE: A spectator in the stands at Court two uses a fan attached to his mobile phone adapter to cool down. Photograph: Andrew Couldridge /Reuters

 

IMAGE: Katie Boulter takes cover under an umbrella. Photograph: Stephanie Lecocq/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Dan Evans cools down during his first round match against Jay Clarke. Photograph: Andrew Couldridge/Reuters
 
Wimbledon: The Joy, The Emotion
Wimbledon 2025: World No. 3, Olympic Champion Exit!
5 Indian GMs Among World's Top 25
Neeraj Chopra's Heartfelt Fan Moment In Bengaluru
Gauff, Pegula, Zverev Exit Wimbledon!
