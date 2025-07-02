Blow for Jyothi Yarraji's World Championships hopes

IMAGE: Jyothi Yarraji has suffered a knee injury during training which could dent her chances of qualifying for the World Championships in Tokyo in September. Photograph: ANI Photo

Asian champion and National record holder 100m hurdler Jyothi Yarraji has suffered a knee injury during training in a big blow to her World Championships hopes later this year.



Yarraji, also an Asian Games silver medallist, has a high chance of qualifying for the World Championships in Tokyo in September. However, the recent injury could derail those ambitions.



"Due to an unfortunate injury to my knee during training a few days back, I've had to put a pause on my season," Yarraji, who holds the national record of 12.78 second, said on her Instagram



"I'm working with my medical team to assess my options and take a decision on the way forward," said the 25-year-old, who made a comeback this season after getting injured during the Paris Olympics last year.



Yarraji is yet to breach the direct qualification time of 12.73 second but her 12.96 second effort while winning gold in the Asian Championships in May has put her among the 16

athletes who can make it to the World Championships through the world rankings.She is currently at the 12th spot among those who can make it to the World Championships through world ranking quota but will need to maintain her spot by competing in events.Athletes can qualify for the World Championships in two ways -- direct entry by breaching the qualification mark or through World ranking quota. The qualification window is open till August 24.Yarraji suffered a hip flexor injury during training in Finland after the 2024 Paris Olympics, impacting her training stint.

At the start of the 2025 season, she tweaked her technique, switching from a seven-stride approach to her original eight-stride approach, which she believes will reduce injury risk.



"Injuries are part of an athlete's journey and I'm viewing this as just another hurdle I'm going to overcome soon with all your support and blessings. I'll be back stronger," she said.



She won gold in the 100m hurdles and 200m race in the Uttarakhand National Games in February, bagged the top spot in the 100m hurdles in the Federation Cup before defending her Asian Championships title.



Her last title was at the Taiwan Athletics Open on June 7.