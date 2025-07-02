HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Pant rises to 6th; Bumrah remains No 1 Test bowler

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
July 02, 2025 14:56 IST

Rishabh Pant

IMAGE: Rishabh Pant, who hit two centuries in the Headingley Test, now trails top-ranked batter Joe Root by just 88 points. Photograph: Craig Brough/Reuters

Swashbuckling India wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant continued his ascent in the ICC Test Rankings, moving up to sixth place, in the latest list released on Wednesday.

Pant, who became only the second wicketkeeper in Test history to score centuries in each innings of a Test match during the series opener against England last week, gained one spot to reach a new career-best rating of 801. He now trails top-ranked batter Joe Root by just 88 points.

This marks a return to familiar territory for Pant, who had reached a career-high fifth spot during the same period in 2022.

Opener Yashasvi Jaiswal retained his fourth position to remain the highest-ranked Indian, while captain Shubman Gill slipped one spot to 21st.

At the top, Root maintained his slender lead following scores of 28 and 53

not out in the Headingley Test. His teammate and No.2 ranked batter Harry Brook remains 15 rating points behind.

England opener Ben Duckett reached a career-best ranking, rising to eighth place following his match-winning 149 in the second innings at Leeds.

In the bowling charts, India's pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah continued to reign supreme with 907 rating points, consolidating his position at the top after a five-wicket match haul against England.

 

South Africa's Kagiso Rabada and Australia captain Pat Cummins held on to the second and third spots respectively. Josh Hazlewood moved up one place to fourth, displacing Pakistan spinner Noman Ali.

Meanwhile, India's Ravindra Jadeja retained his position as the No.1 Test all-rounder despite a relatively quiet outing in the recent Test.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
