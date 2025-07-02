HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Why India left out Jasprit Bumrah

Why India left out Jasprit Bumrah

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

July 02, 2025 15:54 IST

x

Jasprit Bumrah

IMAGE: Jasprit Bumrah was rested from the second Test at Edgbaston, as part of his workload management. Photograph: Paul Childs/Reuters

Pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah will return to the Indian playing XI against England in the third Test at Lord's next week after sitting out of the second match in Birmingham, captain Shubman Gill said on Wednesday.

Bumrah was rested from the second Test at Edgbaston, as part of his workload management, confirmed Gill.

He played in the first Test at Leeds which India lost by five wickets.

"This is an important match for us but the third match at Lord's -- there may be something more in the wicket and we thought we will play him (Bumrah) there."

 

England elected to bowl in Birmingham as the hosts fielded an unchanged team. But India made three changes as Akash Deep replaced Bumrah, while Washington Sundar and Nitish Kumar Reddy coming in for Sai Sudharsan and Shardul Thakur respectively.

Gill reasoned why they had decided against left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav.

"We were tempted to play Kuldeep (Yadav) but decided to add some depth to the batting."

The third Test at Lord's will start on July 10.

The Indian team management had declared at the start of the series that Bumrah will only play in three Tests out of five.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Pant rises to 6th; Bumrah remains No 1 Test bowler
Pant rises to 6th; Bumrah remains No 1 Test bowler
Team India Energised For Edgbaston!
Team India Energised For Edgbaston!
Shami told to pay maintenance to estranged wife, kid
Shami told to pay maintenance to estranged wife, kid
Edgbaston, India's Toughest Test
Edgbaston, India's Toughest Test
Are Royals planning to trade off skipper Samson?
Are Royals planning to trade off skipper Samson?

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Hot & Sour Soup: 10-Min Recipe

webstory image 2

2025's Best Movies So Far

webstory image 3

8 Famous Early Doctors Of India

VIDEOS

Videos: Heavy rain turns Bhopal road into river1:02

Videos: Heavy rain turns Bhopal road into river

J&K LG Manoj Sinha flags off first batch of Amarnath Yatra pilgrims from Jammu6:05

J&K LG Manoj Sinha flags off first batch of Amarnath...

CM Yogi holds 'Janta Darshan' at Gorakhnath Temple1:08

CM Yogi holds 'Janta Darshan' at Gorakhnath Temple

India's Tour Of England 2025

India's Tour Of England 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD