He can never talk ill of any woman: VVS, Bhajji defend Gambhir

Last updated on: May 10, 2019 14:56 IST

IMAGE: BJP candidate from East Delhi Gautam Gambhir. Photograph: Atul Yadav/PTI Photo

Former cricketers VVS Laxman and Harbhajan Singh supported their team mate and Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Gautam Gambhir.

On Thursday, Atishi had accused Gambhir of circulating pamphlets with derogatory and casteist remarks against her. "They have shown how low they can stoop. Pamphlet states that 'she is a very good example of a mixed breed'," she had told the media.

However, Gambhir, while rubbishing the same, asserted that if proven guilty, he would retire from politics.

VVS Laxman tweeted, “Shocked to hear about yesterday’s developments. Having known @GautamGambhir for nearly 2 decades, I can vouch for his integrity, character and the respect he has for women.”

Chennai Super Kings’ off-spinner Harbhajan Singh also supported Gambhir. Taking to Twitter, Harbhajan wrote, “I am shocked to note (the) events involving Gautam Gambhir. I know him well and he can never talk ill of any woman. Whether he wins or loses is another matter but the man is above all this.”

East Delhi constituency will witness a triangular contest between Gambhir, Atishi and Congress's Arvinder Singh Lovely.

Delhi, which has seven Lok Sabha seats at stake, will go to polls on May 12. Counting of votes will take place on May 23.