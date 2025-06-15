HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » BCCI staff to get reduced allowances

BCCI staff to get reduced allowances

Source: PTI
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

Last updated on: June 15, 2025 18:20 IST

x

A BCCI source told PTI that after tax deduction at source, the per day allowance comes to Rs 6500.

 

 As the policy was going to be revised, the BCCI staff including the finance, operations and media department were not paid their daily allowances for the IPL and WPL but now that the policy has been formulated, their dues should be cleared soon.

IMAGE: The ground staff at the Dr Y S Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam pose with Mahendra Singh Dhoni after the IPL 2024 match between Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings on March 31, 2024. The BCCI staff including the finance, operations and media department were not paid their daily allowances for the IPL and WPL but now that the policy has been formulated, their dues are expected to be cleared soon. Photograph: BCCI

The daily allowances of the BCCI staff across departments, which have not been paid since January, will finally be released following the streamlining of the domestic 'tournament allowance policy' by the board's top brass.

As per the existing BCCI travel policy, the employees are paid per diem of Rs 15,000 for short-term travel (up to four days) and Rs 10,000 for long travel usually relating to the Indian Premier League (IPL), Women's Premier League (WPL) and ICC events hosted by India. A one-time incidental allowance during the travel is Rs 7500.

 

According to the revised policy, the incidental allowance component has been removed and employees will now be paid a flat Rs 10,000 per day for their time on the road.

The IPL window is slightly longer than two months while ICC events also last at least a month.

A BCCI source told PTI that after tax deduction at source, the per day allowance comes to Rs 6500.

As the policy was going to be revised, the BCCI staff including the finance, operations and media department were not paid their daily allowances for the IPL and WPL but now that the policy has been formulated, their dues should be cleared soon.

"A clear cut policy was needed in terms of allowances as some employees were claiming allowances even when they were operating out of the Mumbai headquarters during tournaments. Now that it has been devised, the dues will be cleared soon," added the source.

For more clarity, an employee who is travelling for the whole of 70-day IPL would be eligible for a daily allowance of Rs 10,000 with the total claiming amounting to Rs 7 lakh.

For someone who has limited travel during the IPL would be eligible to claim only 60 percent of the 70-day allowance and someone who is not travelling at all can claim 40 percent of the amount accrued for 70 days.

As far as foreign travel is concerned, most BCCI employees are paid US$300 per day.

On the other hand, the honorary office-bearers including president, secretary, treasurer, vice-president and joint secretary, are entitled to a daily allowance of US$1000 on foreign tours.

They are also paid Rs 40000 for a one day meeting within India and Rs 30000 per day for a multi-day domestic work trip.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Chopra criticises selectors over Sarfaraz snub
Chopra criticises selectors over Sarfaraz snub
SEE: Vamika's sweet Father's Day note to dad Virat
SEE: Vamika's sweet Father's Day note to dad Virat
When a slip threatened Kohli-De Villiers friendship
When a slip threatened Kohli-De Villiers friendship
World Test Championship format needs revamping
World Test Championship format needs revamping
'Happy Father's Day to me'
'Happy Father's Day to me'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

8 Gifts Every Dad Deserves

webstory image 2

11 Fabulous Indian University Campuses

webstory image 3

10 Cool Dads Of Bollywood

VIDEOS

'If I waited 15-20 sec more', AI-171 crash's survivor narrates horror 3:05

'If I waited 15-20 sec more', AI-171 crash's survivor...

Israel bombs world's largest gas field in Iran3:38

Israel bombs world's largest gas field in Iran

PM Modi emplanes for Cyprus for his first leg ahead of his 3-nation visit1:37

PM Modi emplanes for Cyprus for his first leg ahead of...

Indian Premier League 2025

Indian Premier League 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD