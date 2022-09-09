Hayden named Pakistan's mentor for T20 World Cup

Pakistan bring back Hayden for T20 World Cup role in Australia

IMAGE: Australian legend Matthew Hayden. Photograph: Mark Dadswell/Getty Images

Former Australia opener Matthew Hayden will reunite with the Pakistan team to mentor the side at the Twenty20 World Cup in Australia beginning next month, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said on Friday.

Hayden, 50, worked with the Babar Azam-led team when it reached the semi-finals of last year's 20-overs World Cup in the United Arab Emirates.

"He is a proven performer with his credentials acknowledged and recognised world-over," PCB chairman Ramiz Raja said in a statement.

"He brings with him wealth of knowledge about Australia conditions and I am confident his involvement will significantly benefit our extremely talented cricketers for the World Cup and future tours Down Under."

Pakistan will compete in a tri-series in New Zealand, also involving Bangladesh, before arriving in Brisbane where Hayden will join the side ahead of their Oct. 23 tournament opener against arch-rivals India in Melbourne.

"I think this Pakistan side has got what it takes to excel in Australia and the conditions will really suit them, both from a batting and bowling perspective," said Hayden.

"I feel privileged to be given an opportunity to pass on all my experience and knowledge about all conditions in Australia and can't wait to be back in the Pakistan dressing room."