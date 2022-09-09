News
'Kohli dancing again! What a lovely sight'

'Kohli dancing again! What a lovely sight'

By Rediff Cricket
September 09, 2022 10:06 IST
IMAGE: A B de Villiers with Virat Kohli. Photograph: AB de Villiers/Instagram
 

A B de Villiers celebrated Virat Kohli's return to form with a priceless throwback picture of the duo seated on a scooter.

Kohli bounced back with a sensational 122 not out from 61 balls, his 71st century in international cricket in Dubai on Thursday.

'With his 100 today I thought I'd share this memory. Top knock today my friend. Many more to come,' De Villiers captioned his Instagram post.

Kohli, who couldn't stop laughing seeing the picture, replied with: 'Thanks biscuit. Love you.'

Anushka Sharma was stunned. 'Oh my god,' Mrs Kohli said.

AB and Kohli, who played together at Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL for several years and share a unique friendship, spoke a day before Thursday's match against Afghanistan.

'@imVkohli dancing again! What a lovely sight,' AB tweeted. 'When I spoke to him yesterday I knew something was brewing. Well played my friend.'

Rediff Cricket
ASIA CUP 2022

