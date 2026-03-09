T20 World Cup: Bumrah and Angad's Priceless Moment

Jasprit Bumrah's stellar performance led India to a triumphant T20 World Cup victory, celebrated with heartwarming family moments on the field in Ahmedabad.

IMAGE: Jasprit Bumrah shared a proud moment with son Angad. Photographs and video: Kind Courtesy ICC/Instagram

Key Points Jasprit Bumrah delivered a career-best T20I performance, claiming 4 wickets for 15 runs and won the Player-of-the-Final award.

Bumrah shared the triumph with his mother Daljit Bumrah, son Angad and wife Sanjana Ganesan on the field after the game.

Axar Patel, Tilak Varma and Suryakumar Yadav too celebrated the World Cup win with their families.

Three years after the heartbreak of losing the 2023 ODI World Cup final at his home ground in Ahmedabad, Jasprit Bumrah returned to the same venue for the 2026 T20 World Cup final -- and this time, victory was his.

In front of more than 86,000 roaring fans, Bumrah produced a career-best T20I performance of 4 for 15, guiding India to a commanding win over New Zealand and claiming the Player-of-the-Final award.

But the on-field heroics were only part of the story.

Bumrah shared a quiet, proud moment with son Angad who accompanied him as a player escort (mascot), as the national anthem played. His wife Sanjana Ganesan watched proudly as father and son held hands on the field.

The ICC shared a video with a caption, 'Priceless moments for Jasprit Bumrah off the field before the #T20 WorldCup Final'.

'It feels extremely special because I played one final at my home venue and couldn't win that one,' Bumrah said. 'But this one feels really special. I was really motivated, I was really clear, I knew what I wanted to do.'

His mother Daljit was also there, witnessing another brilliant moment of her son's career.

Family Celebrations After World Cup Win

Other Indian players celebrated with their families too.

Axar Patel was joined by his wife Meha and son Haksh.

Tilak Varma and Arshdeep Singh enjoyed the occasion with loved ones, and Varun Chakravarthy shared the moment with his wife Neha Khedekar and son Aathman.

Captain Suryakumar Yadav with his wife Devisha Shetty, Sanju Samson with Charulatha Samson, and Hardik Pandya with partner Mahieka Sharma completed the heartwarming scene on the field.

