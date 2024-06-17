Former Windies legend Marshall forgotten in homeland

IMAGE: Marshall took 376 wickets in an impressive test career with an average of 20.94. Photograph: Sporting Pictures /Reuters

The last resting place of Malcolm Marshall, one of the greatest fast bowlers of all time, looks like a forgotten piece of land when one passes through the burial site located a few blocks away from the Grantley Adams International Airport in Barbados with garbage and litter strewn everywhere you look.



The lack of proper maintenance extends beyond the physical state. Younger fans at the airport seemed unfamiliar with Marshall's achievements, a testament to fading memory. One local lamented that "out of sight, out of mind" applies, as Marshall's prime playing days in the 80s predate the current generation of cricket enthusiasts.



This neglect stands in stark contrast to Marshall's on-field dominance. With 376 Test wickets at an outstanding average, he cemented himself as one of the greatest fast bowlers ever. His legacy extends beyond his homeland, with English county Hampshire even naming a stadium road after him.



West Indies fans hope to see a different kind of legacy on the field. With the team seeking a third T20 World Cup title, their victory would solidify their dominance in the format. This, they believe, would reignite passion for the sport and perhaps refocus attention on all-time greats like Marshall.



West Indies fans dream of winning WCT20 on home soil





IMAGE: West Indies' players celebrate alongside Alzarri Joseph after taking the wicket of Papua New Guinea's Assad Vala in a group phase match. Photograph: Sporting Pictures /Reuters

The Caribbean is buzzing with excitement as the West Indies host the Men's T20 World Cup after a 14-year hiatus. Gone are the days of a remote, alien stadium – this time, the passionate fans are right in the heart of the action. Banners proudly declare Bridgetown the "Home of Final," where the champions will be crowned at Kensington Oval on June 29th.



Memories of Darren Sammy's captaincy, which led the Windies to two T20 World Cup victories, fuel fans' hopes for a historic three-peat. They believe Sammy, now a coach, can once again unite the team and deliver glory. "We want West Indies to be the undisputed masters of T20 cricket," says Jerry Newton, a die-hard fan from Dominica. "With Sammy at the helm, a third title feels within reach. It would be a dream come true for all of us."



This World Cup holds extra significance after the team's disappointing absence from last year's ODI World Cup. Cricket, after all, remains the Caribbean's unifying force. Under Rovman Powell's leadership, the Windies have already reached the Super 8 stage. A championship win would spark months of celebration across the islands.



"Imagine the scenes if we win a record-breaking third T20 title," enthuses Johnny Grave, CEO of Cricket West Indies. "The entire Caribbean will be in party mode for months to come. It would be a truly historic achievement for our men's team."