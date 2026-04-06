Hasaranga, Pathirana face uncertainty over IPL 2026 participation

Pathirana could join his IPL team -- Kolkata Knight Riders -- by mid-April.

IMAGE: Wanindu Hasaranga was acquired by Lucknow Super Giants for his base price of Rs 2 crore (Rs 20 million) at the IPL 2026 auction. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Only 24 of 45 Sri Lanka contracted players have passed mandatory fitness tests.

Hasaranga and Pathirana’s IPL participation depends on fitness clearance.

SLC has made passing physical tests compulsory for NOC and tournament eligibility.

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has said that several centrally contracted players, including Wanindu Hasaranga and Matheesha Pathirana, are yet to complete mandatory fitness tests ahead of the season, according to ESPNcrcinfo.

Out of 45 contracted players, only 24 have passed the required tests so far.

While some players have missed tests due to injuries or logistical issues, the status of Hasaranga and Pathirana is significant given their involvement in the Indian Premier League 2026.

Hasaranga, signed by Lucknow Super Giants ahead of IPL 2026, is currently recovering from a left hamstring injury and has not yet applied for a No Objection Certificate (NOC), casting doubt over his participation.

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Pathirana resumes training

Pathirana, who suffered a calf strain during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026, has resumed bowling in the nets and is expected to take his fitness test soon. He could join his IPL team -- Kolkata Knight Riders -- by mid-April.

Sri Lanka Cricket has made it clear that players will be allowed to take part in the IPL only after passing the mandatory Physical Performance Test.

"Sri Lanka Cricket wishes to announce that players who have requested to participate in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 will be issued a No Objection Certificate (NOC) only upon successfully passing SLC's mandatory Physical Performance Test," a statement from SLC read.

"At present, SLC is conducting an eight-week specialised physical training program for all nationally contracted players. This initiative aims to enhance players' physical performance standards in preparation for upcoming international assignments. Along with this program, players are also undergoing the mandatory physical performance tests, a routine process followed to check the fitness standards of the players."

The board is also conducting an eight-week training programme to improve players’ fitness levels ahead of upcoming international matches.

Only those who meet the required standards will be cleared for domestic competitions and granted NOCs to participate in IPL 2026.

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