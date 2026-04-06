IPL 2026: KKR look to bounce back as Harshit Rana cheers from sidelines

Young pacer Harshit Rana, who was ruled out of the entire IPL 2026 owing to the ligament injury, will be cheering his teammates from the sidelines when KKR take on Punjab Kings at the Eden Gardens.

IMAGE: Harshit Rana arrives at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata ahead of KKR's IPL game against Punjab Kings on Monday. Photographs: KKR/X

Key Points Harshit Rana, ruled out with injury, joins KKR to support the team.

KKR are under pressure after losing their first two matches.

Punjab Kings enter the contest with momentum after back-to-back wins.

Three-time IPL champions Kolkata Knight Riders will be looking to turn their fortunes around when they face a buoyant Punjab Kings in their backyard on Monday.

KKR, who suffered heavy defeats at the hands of Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad in their first two outings, have struggled to find rhythm so far this season.

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Rana to cheer struggling KKR

Young pacer Harshit Rana, who was ruled out of the entire IPL 2026 owing to the ligament injury, will be cheering his teammates from the sidelines when they take on Punjab Kings.

KKR's co-owner Shah Rukh Khan also is expected to attend the match.

Rana’s presence in the dugout might lift their spirits, especially among the bowling unit he was set to lead.

KKR's pace attack is spearheaded by young Zimbabwean Blessing Muzarabani in the absence of frontline seamers Mustafizur Rahman, Akash Deep, Matheesha Pathirana and Rana.

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Rana's absence hurts KKR

The absence of Rana, who is also a handy batter down the order, dealt a setback to Kolkata’s bowling plans early in the campaign.

The young pacer, however, was present with the squad, offering support as the team looks to recover from back-to-back defeats in their opening matches.

Punjab, on the other hand, head into the contest with confidence after a positive start. Their balanced performances with both bat and ball have made them one of the early contenders this season.

With Kolkata aiming to open their account and Punjab looking to continue their momentum, the match promises to be a crucial early test for both sides.

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