IPL 2026: Rayudu questions CSK's failure to change tactics against RCB

'I think they should have slowed it down a little bit.'

IMAGE: The 43-run loss to RCB was CSK's third defeat in succession in IPL 2026. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Ambati Rayudu says Chennai Super Kings stuck to a poor plan without on-field correction during their defeat to RCB.

RCB posted 250/3, setting up a comfortable 43-run win.

CSK’s death bowling needs improvement despite better earlier overs.

Former India batter Ambati Rayudu has criticised Chennai Super Kings for sticking to a flawed plan during their heavy loss to Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the IPL on Sunday, April 5, 2026, saying there was no intervention from senior players at key moments.

Rayudu said Chennai continued with the same approach despite it not working and failed to pause and reassess. He suggested that taking even 20–30 seconds to slow the game and guide the bowlers could have improved execution.

"More than a bad plan, they just stuck to that bad plan. There was nobody to intervene and to just take some time off, take those 20-30 seconds, just make it slightly slower and then guide the bowler with a message. I think they should have slowed it down a little bit," Ambati Rayudu was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo.

• 'Mentally disturbing': Ashwin reveals how CSK stint forced him to quit IPL

RCB pile up 250 in dominant batting display

The criticism followed a high-scoring match in which Bengaluru posted 250 for 3, powered by blistering knocks from Tim David, Devdutt Padikkal, and captain Rajat Patidar.

Chennai fought back with contributions from Sarfaraz Khan, who made a 25-ball fifty, Prashant Veer, who scored 43 off 29 balls, and Jamie Overton, who added a quick 37 off 16 balls. However, the Ruturaj Gaikwad-led CSK were bowled out for 207 in 19.4 overs, losing by 43 runs.

• IPL: The Technical Tweak Behind Kohli The Aggressor!

Death bowling remains a concern for CSK

Rayudu also pointed to issues in Chennai’s death bowling, saying bowlers failed to respond well after being hit for boundaries.

He added that while the death overs remain a concern, the team’s bowling in the powerplay and middle overs showed improvement compared to the previous match.

"Their follow-up balls after a boundary or a six aren't great. Generally, as a bowler, you need to be aware that, okay, I have been hit for a six, but it's the next ball that matters. Whenever you see good death bowlers, they always follow up with a very good ball. But their Powerplay bowling and middle-overs bowling were much better than what it was last game."

• 'CSK Dressing Room Will Be Hurting': Ashwin