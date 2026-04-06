IPL 2026: Ashwin explains how moving away from Tests gave Virat Kohli more attacking freedom

Virat Kohli has introduced more bat movement, allowing greater flexibility in his hands and helping him find better positions to play shots.

IMAGE: In IPL 2026, Virat Kohli has tallied 97 from two matches at an average of 97 and a strike rate of 173.21. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Ashwin says Kohli has moved from a still, controlled style to a more dynamic batting approach.

Kohli’s increased bat movement is helping him play more attacking shots.

The change in approach is reflected in his strong performances in IPL 2026.

Former India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has noted a clear shift in Virat Kohli’s batting style over the past two years, saying the senior pro has moved from a rigid, controlled approach to a more free-flowing and attacking method.

Ashwin said Kohli, who was still playing Test cricket in 2024, kept his movements minimal in the IPL, with a steady head and limited bat swing.

In the ongoing edition of the glitzy league, however, Kohli has introduced more bat movement, allowing greater flexibility in his hands and helping him find better positions to play shots.

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Technical shift in Kohli’s batting

"Virat was still playing Test cricket in 2024. He was very still, the bat wouldn't move much. But now, here in 2026, the bat is down initially and later he brings it up, which we call potential energy, or the constant movement of the bat, and he is getting into lovely positions," Ashwin said on 'Champions vali Commentary'.

According to Ashwin, Kohli’s current technique reflects his shift away from Test cricket. Without the need for tight control, he is now playing more aggressively and expressing himself with a wider range of strokes.

"In 2024, his head was so still that even the movement of his feet was balanced, because he was still playing Test cricket then. In 2026, since he doesn't play Test cricket anymore, he doesn't have to control his hands as much and is letting them go, going for more shots."

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Strong IPL form reflects change in Kohli's approach

Kohli’s form has backed up the change. Now an ODI-focused player, The RCB star has carried strong form into the IPL. The 37-year-old scored an unbeaten 69 off 38 balls against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the season-opener, followed by a quick 28 off 18 balls against Chennai Super Kings in RCB's dominant 43-run win in Bengaluru.

Kohli remains the highest run-scorer in IPL history, with more than 8,700 runs for Bengaluru, and is the only player to cross the 8,000-run mark in the league.

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