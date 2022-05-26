News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Harshal Patel loves bowling under pressure

Harshal Patel loves bowling under pressure

May 26, 2022 13:16 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Harshal Patel bowled three dot balls in the final over to take RCB to victory

IMAGE: Harshal Patel bowled three dot balls in the final over to take RCB to victory. Photograph: BCCI

Fast bowler Harshal Patel said he wants to be called upon in high-pressure situations after holding his nerve in the death overs as Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Lucknow Super Giants by 14 runs in the Indian Premier League (IPL) eliminator.

 

Patel played a key role in Bangalore's victory as he took the wicket of Lucknow's Marcus Stoinis in the 18th over, just a couple of deliveries after giving away six wides.

He then bowled three dot balls in the final over to secure the win.

"I want to be in those situations, there is no doubt about that ... and I will continue to put myself in those situations," Patel said.

"Sometimes it is going to come off, sometimes it is not going to come off. There will be games where I will end up losing for the team and I am okay with that as long as I don't shy away from challenges."

Patel also praised team mate Rajat Patidar after the 28-year-old smashed 12 fours and seven sixes in his knock of 112 off 54 balls to help Bangalore post a commanding total of 207.

Patidar, who played four matches for Bangalore in 2021, went unsold in the 2022 auction and then rejoined them as a replacement for the injured Luvnith Sisodia.

"The way he played ... we have been seeing this calibre of batting in practice games," Patel told reporters. "Even last year ... he got a few opportunities but couldn't do justice to his talent, but we knew he was a special player."

Bangalore will play Rajasthan Royals in the second qualifier on Friday in Ahmedabad, with the winners taking on Gujarat Titans in Sunday's final at the same venue.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
After Horror IPL, Ro's Maldives Break
After Horror IPL, Ro's Maldives Break
Milestone man Rahul in a league of his own
Milestone man Rahul in a league of his own
RCB vs LSG: Top Performer: Rajat Patidar
RCB vs LSG: Top Performer: Rajat Patidar
Meet Ayushmann's NAGA Co-Star
Meet Ayushmann's NAGA Co-Star
The Cannes Quiz
The Cannes Quiz
Go home and cook: Maha BJP chief tells Supriya Sule
Go home and cook: Maha BJP chief tells Supriya Sule
When Deepika WOWED Ranveer... and Cannes!
When Deepika WOWED Ranveer... and Cannes!

IPL 2022

IPL 2022

More like this

India's Sreeshankar claims long jump gold in Greece

India's Sreeshankar claims long jump gold in Greece

PIX: Virat Looks To The Heavens

PIX: Virat Looks To The Heavens

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances