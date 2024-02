India's top commentator Harsha Bhogle, on Wednesday, paid tribute to the nation's legendary radio broadcaster Ameen Sayani who passed into the ages on Tuesday.

In a heartfelt note, Harsha went down memory lane and reminisced about his first meeting with Sayani.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Harsha Bhogle/Facebook

Ameen Sayani died after suffering a cardiac arrest in Mumbai on Tuesday evening.