Legendary radio personality Ameen Sayani passed into the ages on Tuesday, leaving the entertainment industry in a state of mourning.

Quite a few tributes flooded the social media.

Madhur Bhandarkar: 'We are shocked after hearing this news. Since childhood, we have been hearing his voice and used to be his big fan. Whoever, from that generation has listened to Binaca Geetmala will always remember his voice. Nobody can fill the void created by his demise.'

Anu Malik: 'I wondered what would happen if Ameen Sayani introduced me. I just pray to God to strengthen his family.'

Suresh Oberoi: 'He will always be missed. His voice has a magic and it was unique and no one can replace it.'

Anup Jalota: 'Those songs which featured on his programme used to be hit and people wanted their song to come on Binaca Geetmala.'

Raza Murad: 'I am shocked to hear about his death. He was the king of voice and holds the same status as a radio presenter as Lataji does in singing, Dilip Kumar in acting, and Dhyan Chand in hockey.'

Father and son duo Nitin Mukesh and Neil Nitin Mukesh said in a statement, 'Our deepest condolences to the entire Sayani family. His love for the Mukesh family across generations will always be etched in our hearts and his powerful and classy voice will be missed by his millions of admirers and fans across the globe. Ameen sir has immortalised his legacy which will live on forever by all those people who had the opportunity of meeting the man with a golden and magical voice.'

Annu Kapoor: 'Shri Ameen Sayani's contribution as a radio presenter is unforgettable. He has departed from this mortal world after living his life with full fame and glory. A heartfelt tribute to the departed soul.'

President Droupadi Murmu: 'The demise of Shri Ameen Sayaniji marks the end of an era for radio listeners in India and many countries. He had made a special place in the hearts of people with his natural style of presenting radio programs, impressive voice and unique flow. He made a special contribution to the popularity of accessible music and cinema. I express my condolences to the countless radio listeners who loved him and to the family members of Shri Ameen Sayaniji.'

Governor of Maharashtra Ramesh Bais: 'During his long years with All India Radio and Radio Ceylon, Ameen Sayani won the hearts of millions with his unique presentation style and also through numerous jingles. His address 'Behno Aur Bhaiyo' also endeared him to the audience. It was largely due to his unique style that Radio Ceylon reached the pinnacle of its popularity. With his demise, the nation has lost one of the finest radio announcers in the post-independence era.'

Ameen Sayani was born on December 21, 1932, in Mumbai and over the years became famous for his melodic voice and fascinating flair. Starting off as an English-language broadcaster, he soon switched to Hindi.

He became well-known for his popular radio show Binaca Geetmala, which entertained people over a long period.