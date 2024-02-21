News
Iconic radio presenter Ameen Sayani passes away

Iconic radio presenter Ameen Sayani passes away

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
February 21, 2024 11:24 IST
Ameen Sayani, the famous voice behind the popular Binaca Geet Mala programme, has died at the age of 91, his son Rajil Sayani said on Wednesday.

Sayani suffered a heart attack on Tuesday night and was taken to a hospital but could not be saved.

"He passed away at around 7.00pm of heart attack at the HN Reliance hospital," Rajil told PTI.

 

Sayani, whose introduction Namaskar bhaiyon aur behno, main aapka dost Ameen Sayani bol raha hoon on Radio Ceylon still evokes strong nostalgia, was born in Mumbai in a multilingual family on December 21, 1932.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
 
