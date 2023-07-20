News
Harmanpreet's Mic Drop Moment

By REDIFF CRIKCET
July 20, 2023 12:31 IST
Harmanpreet Kaur

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Harmanpreet Kaur/Instagram
 

The Indian women's cricket team made a stunning comeback in the second ODI against Bangladesh in Dhaka on Wednesday.

With an impressive performance, they secured a convincing 108-run victory, leveling the three-match series 1-1.

Star batter Jemimah Rodrigues emerged as the hero of the match, shining both with the bat and the ball. Her brilliant 86 runs off 78 balls played a crucial role in India posting 228 runs in their allotted 50 overs. But she didn't stop there.

Jemimah also showcased her bowling prowess, claiming four crucial wickets to rattle the opposition's batting line-up.

Jemimah's remarkable all-round show not only secured the game for India, but also earned her the well-deserved Player of the Match award.

Despite her outstanding performance, it was the presenter who unintentionally grabbed the spotlight during the post-match interview with Captain Harmanpreet Kaur.

In an unfortunate slip-up, the presenter mistakenly thanked Jemimah instead of addressing the skipper during the interview.

Harmanpreet, displaying grace and composure, quickly corrected the error, firmly stating, 'Harmanpreet Kaur, Thank you.'

Without waiting for any further reaction, she smoothly took the microphone and walked away, while the presenter eventually corrected himself.

Understandably, fans were displeased with the interviewer's mistake of confusing the names of the players.

