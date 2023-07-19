Big gains for Rohit and Jaiswal in ICC Test rankings

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal scored centuries in the opening Test against West Indies in Dominica last week to climb ranking charts. Photograph: BCCI/Twitter

Rohit Sharma's 10th Test century in the first Test against the West Indies saw the India captain re-enter the top 10 on the latest MRF Tyres ICC Men's Test Batting Rankings.

The ICC rankings reflected a new name in the list -- that of Yashasvi Jaiswal, who made a stunning debut in the opening Test against West Indies in Dominica.

India cruised to a comprehensive victory over the West Indies in the opening Test of the two-match ICC World Test Championship series in Dominica on the back of centuries by Rohit and Jaiswal.

Rohit's103 in the 1st Test saw the Indian captain three places and inside the top 10 to go past Rishabh Pant in the 11th spot.

Virat Kohli is a close 14th on the list.

Jaiswal, the latest entrant is in 73rd place following his magnificent innings of 171 from 387 deliveries against the West Indies in what was his first Test for his country.

The 21-year-old registered the third-highest score for an India opener on debut and the highest away from home, to deservedly win the Player of the Match award on his Test debut.

Among the other Indians who gained in the rankings was No.1 ranked bowler Ravichandran Ashwin who further extending his lead at the top of the bowling rankings following his 12-wicket haul for the match.

The impressive bowling performance saw Ashwin improve a total of 24 rating points. He now holds a 56-point lead ahead of Australia captain Pat Cummins in second place on the updated rankings for Test bowlers.

Fellow India spinner Ravindra Jadeja played an important supporting role to Ashwin during that first Test by collecting five wickets of his own and that saw the left-armer rise three places to seventh overall on the bowler rankings.

There was also some movement on the latest T20I rankings following the completion of Bangladesh's home series against Afghanistan, with star spinner Rashid Khan extending his lead at the top of the list for bowlers despite the fact the right-armer took just one wicket during the two-match series.

Yet it was Bangladesh's bevy of consistent performers that reaped the most reward for their 2-0 series triumph, with experienced all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan climbing eight places on the T20I bowler rankings to equal 16th and fellow left-arm spinner Nasum Ahmed rising 17 spots to equal 33rd following their impressive displays with the ball.

And stand-in skipper Litton Das rose three places to equal 18th on the list for T20I batters, after he scored a total of 53 runs for Bangladesh across the two matches.