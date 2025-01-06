Harmanpreet rested for Ireland ODIs; Smriti to lead

IMAGE: The move to rest Harmanpreet Kaur for the series against Ireland could be to ease her workload. Photograph: BCCI

Captain Harmanpreet Kaur and pacer Renuka Singh Thakur have been rested for India women's three-match home ODI series against Ireland, Board of Control for Cricket in India announced on Monday.



Opener Smriti Mandhana will lead the side in the series, starting on January 10 at Rajkot, in the absence of Harmanpreet.



Harmanpreet had suffered a knee injury during the home series against the West Indies last month, forcing her to sit out of the last two T20Is before returning to play three ODIs.



Before that, the 35-year-old had sustained a neck injury during the match against Pakistan in the Women's T20 World Cup in Dubai in October last year.



Lead pacer Renuka was the player of the series in the one-dayers against the West Indies after taking 10 wickets from three matches.



In the past, a stress fracture on the back had troubled her, so the move to rest her for the series against Ireland could be to ease her workload.

India's squad for ODI series against Ireland: Smriti Mandhana (captain), Deepti Sharma (vice-captain), Pratika Rawal, Harleen Deol, Jemimah Rodrigues, Uma Chetry (w/k), Richa Ghosh (w/k), Tejal Hasabnis, Raghvi Bist, Minnu Mani, Priya Mishra, Tanuja Kanwer, Titas Sadhu, Saima Thakor, Sayali Satghare.



Schedule: Ireland's tour of India

1st ODI: January 10

2nd ODI: January 12

3rd ODI: January 15

(All matches in Rajkot, starts at 11am IST)