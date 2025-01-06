Kapil Dev: 10 Fascinating Facts

Happy 66th Birthday Kapil Paaji, a true legend whose contributions to Indian cricket remain unparalleled!
Kapil Dev shattered the belief that India couldn't produce quality fast bowlers, earning the nickname 'Haryana Hurricane' for his speed, accuracy, and late swing.
Kapil's parents, who migrated from Rawalpindi during Partition, supported his cricketing dreams from an early age.
Kapil debuted for Haryana in November 1975 with a six-wicket haul, restricting Punjab to just 63 runs. He took 121 wickets in his debut first-class season!
Kapil represented Haryana for a remarkable 17 years, cementing his legacy in domestic cricket from 1975 to 1992.
Kapil played his first Test against Pakistan on October 16, 1978, in Faisalabad. Though he took only one wicket, his pace and bouncers left the Pakistani batters rattled.
Kapil was never run out in his 184 Test innings.
The youngest player to achieve the Test double of 100 wickets and 1,000 runs. Kapil remains the only player in Test cricket to score over 5,000 runs and take more than 400 wickets, a true testament to his all-round greatness.
In the 1983 World Cup, Kapil scored 303 runs, took 12 wickets, and held 7 catches in 8 matches. His unforgettable 175* against Zimbabwe saved India from an early exit and propelled the team to its historic World Cup win.
Kapil never missed a Test match due to injury or fitness issues, playing 131 Tests over 16 years with unrelenting dedication.
In 2002, Kapil Dev was voted India's Cricketer of the Century, ahead of legends like Sunil Gavaskar and Sachin Tendulkar.