Hardik sent for precautionary scans after being hit on shoulder

IMAGE: Hardik Pandya was hit on his shoulder by Shaheen Afridi. Photograph: Hamad I Mohammed /Reuters

The Indian team's troubles on Sunday were compounded after all-rounder-turned-specialist batter Hardik Pandya injured his shoulder while batting during the T20 World Cup game against Pakistan, after which he did not come out to field.

Ishan Kishan came in as a substitute fielder.

The extent of Hardik's injury couldn't be confirmed but it has been learnt that the flamboyant Baroda man has been taken for precautionary scans to check whether he has suffered any serious injury.

"Hardik Pandya was hit on his right shoulder while batting. He has now gone for scans," the BCCI's media team said.

India play their next game against New Zealand on October 31, which gives Hardik enough time to recover in case the injury is not serious.

Hardik is yet to bowl and although he himself expects to roll his arm over during the knock-out phase, there is no certainty that he can with the kind of a lower back injury he has.

"The back is fine, it was jittery, but I won't be bowling for now. I want to be able to bowl eventually, closer to the knockouts. The professionals and I both have to take the call about when I can have a bowl," Hardik had said earlier in the day.

As a batter, Hardik scored 11 runs after coming in at the death as his role is that of a finisher but over the past year and a half, he hasn't won too many matches save a couple of T20s in Australia and one game in IPL.