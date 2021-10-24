News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Hardik sent for precautionary scans after being hit on shoulder

Hardik sent for precautionary scans after being hit on shoulder

Source: PTI
October 24, 2021 23:14 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Hardik Pandya was hit on his shoulder by Shaheen Afridi. Photograph: Hamad I Mohammed/Reuters

The Indian team's troubles on Sunday were compounded after all-rounder-turned-specialist batter Hardik Pandya injured his shoulder while batting during the T20 World Cup game against Pakistan, after which he did not come out to field.

 

Ishan Kishan came in as a substitute fielder.

The extent of Hardik's injury couldn't be confirmed but it has been learnt that the flamboyant Baroda man has been taken for precautionary scans to check whether he has suffered any serious injury.

"Hardik Pandya was hit on his right shoulder while batting. He has now gone for scans," the BCCI's media team said.   

India play their next game against New Zealand on October 31, which gives Hardik enough time to recover in case the injury is not serious.

Hardik is yet to bowl and although he himself expects to roll his arm over during the knock-out phase, there is no certainty that he can with the kind of a lower back injury he has.

"The back is fine, it was jittery, but I won't be bowling for now. I want to be able to bowl eventually, closer to the knockouts. The professionals and I both have to take the call about when I can have a bowl," Hardik had said earlier in the day.

As a batter, Hardik scored 11 runs after coming in at the death as his role is that of a finisher but over the past year and a half, he hasn't won too many matches save a couple of T20s in Australia and one game in IPL.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2021 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
PIX: Dubai fan fare as India take on Pakistan
PIX: Dubai fan fare as India take on Pakistan
Adani, Goenka could lead charge at IPL team bidding
Adani, Goenka could lead charge at IPL team bidding
T20 WC PICS: Asalanka steers Sri Lanka past Bangladesh
T20 WC PICS: Asalanka steers Sri Lanka past Bangladesh
Alaba strike gives Real Madrid 2-1 win at Barcelona
Alaba strike gives Real Madrid 2-1 win at Barcelona
India's players take the knee before Pakistan WC game
India's players take the knee before Pakistan WC game
T20 World Cup PICS: India vs Pakistan
T20 World Cup PICS: India vs Pakistan
Elgar-accused Navlakha moved to 'high security' cell
Elgar-accused Navlakha moved to 'high security' cell

https://www.rediff.com/cricket/t20-worldcup-2021

T20 World Cup 2021

More like this

PIX: Pakistan humble India, end losing World Cup run

PIX: Pakistan humble India, end losing World Cup run

India's players take the knee before Pakistan WC game

India's players take the knee before Pakistan WC game

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2021 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances