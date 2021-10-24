News
India's players take the knee before Pakistan WC game

India's players take the knee before Pakistan WC game

October 24, 2021 22:22 IST
Rohit Sharma takes a knee along with India's players ahead of the T20 World Cup match against Pakistan, at Dubai International Stadium, on Sunday.

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma takes a knee along with India's players ahead of the T20 World Cup match against Pakistan, at Dubai International Stadium, on Sunday. Photograph: Hamad I Mohammed/Reuters

The Virat Kohli-led Indian team extended its support to the 'Black Lives Matter' movement by taking the knee before their T20 World Cup match against arch-rivals Pakistan in Dubai on Sunday.

 

Before the opening duo of Rohit Sharma and K L Rahul walked out to bat, the Indian players took the knee outside the team dugout.

Players of the Pakistan team, captained by Babar Azam, too paid a tribute by holding their right hand to their heart.

Sportspersons, including cricketers across the world, had been taking the knee to show support to the movement against racism since the death of African-American George Floyd at the hands of a police personnel in Minneapolis in May last year.

The Indian team was making the gesture for the first time.

England and the West Indies teams, along with the match officials, took a knee last summer during their three-match Test series, the first from the sport.

Pakistan captain Babar won the toss and elected to bowl first against their arch-rivals in the Group 2 blockbuster clash in the Super 12 stage.

