News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » RCB women fulfill 'Ee Sala Cup Namde' promise

RCB women fulfill 'Ee Sala Cup Namde' promise

By REDIFF CRICKET
March 18, 2024 10:20 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RCB

Photograph: Kind courtesy RCB/X

The wait is over!

After years of yearning for an IPL crown, both for themselves and their fans, Royal Challengers Bangalore have finally lifted a championship trophy.

Sunday's Women's Premier League final wasn't just about the match, it was about etching their names in history. They faced a tough opponent in Delhi Capitals, but the pressure only fueled their determination.

 

RCB

Echoing their captain Smriti Mandhana's pre-match Fight Club reference – "the first rule is you do not talk about the goal" – RCB dominated the chase, silencing any doubters.

This victory marks a rollercoaster journey for RCB fans.

RCB

Years of near misses and close calls have finally culminated in a glorious title win.

The celebrations will undoubtedly be loud – Ee sala cup namde! (This year the cup is ours!)

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
COMMENT
Print this article
IPL 2024: Meet Mumbai Indians' new 'Malinga'
IPL 2024: Meet Mumbai Indians' new 'Malinga'
'Rohit said we need Kohli at any cost for World Cup'
'Rohit said we need Kohli at any cost for World Cup'
'The wait is over....' Gujarat Titans declare!
'The wait is over....' Gujarat Titans declare!
'No Men-Bashing In The Crew'
'No Men-Bashing In The Crew'
Swiatek downs Sakkari to win second Indian Wells title
Swiatek downs Sakkari to win second Indian Wells title
Kejriwal skips ED summons in Delhi Jal Board case
Kejriwal skips ED summons in Delhi Jal Board case
Putin wins 5th term, warns of World War 3
Putin wins 5th term, warns of World War 3

INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE 2024

INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE 2024

More like this

WPL Final PIX: RCB are the CHAMPIONS!

WPL Final PIX: RCB are the CHAMPIONS!

IPL 2024: Kohli back in India; set to join RCB camp!

IPL 2024: Kohli back in India; set to join RCB camp!

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances