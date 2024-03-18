RCB women fulfill 'Ee Sala Cup Namde' promise

Photograph: Kind courtesy RCB/X

The wait is over!

After years of yearning for an IPL crown, both for themselves and their fans, Royal Challengers Bangalore have finally lifted a championship trophy.

Sunday's Women's Premier League final wasn't just about the match, it was about etching their names in history. They faced a tough opponent in Delhi Capitals, but the pressure only fueled their determination.

Echoing their captain Smriti Mandhana's pre-match Fight Club reference – "the first rule is you do not talk about the goal" – RCB dominated the chase, silencing any doubters.

This victory marks a rollercoaster journey for RCB fans.

Years of near misses and close calls have finally culminated in a glorious title win.

The celebrations will undoubtedly be loud – Ee sala cup namde! (This year the cup is ours!)