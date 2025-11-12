HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Rishabh Pant Lights Up Nets, Teases Test Return

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Aadharsh A.V.
Listen to Article
November 12, 2025 20:16 IST

Back with Team India, Pant picked up from where he left off, batting with freedom and audacity across multiple nets, facing both pace and spin. 

IMAGE: Rishabh Pant was ruled out for nearly three months after he fractured his foot during the fourth Test against England in Manchester in July. Photograph: BCCI

Set for his much-anticipated Test comeback, India's flamboyant wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant was in full flow at nets on Wednesday, his uninhibited strokeplay lighting up the team's training session at Eden Gardens ahead of the opening Test against South Africa beginning on Friday.

Out of action since July after fracturing his toe from a Chris Woakes delivery during the fourth Test in Manchester, Pant eased back into competitive cricket through the unofficial Tests for India A against South Africa A in Bengaluru.

He scored 90 in a winning chase in the opening 'A' Test and a 65 in the second game despite being retired hurt on 17.

He later returned to finish the innings, signalling both form and fitness ahead of the senior team's Test series.

Back with Team India, Pant picked up from where he left off, batting with freedom and audacity across multiple nets, facing both pace and spin.

He spent close to an hour in the middle, taking on Washington Sundar, Axar Patel and Ravindra Jadeja with his trademark range of strokes.

From the reverse ramp over slip and scoop over fine leg to the one-handed loft down the ground and pick-up flick against pace, Pant looked his unorthodox best.

He also danced down to the spinners, playing inside-out drives over extra cover and sweeps from outside off to midwicket with precise footwork and wrist control, drawing approving nods from teammates.

 

Pant began his session with about 15 minutes of wicketkeeping drills, standing close to the stumps, seemingly preparing for the low bounce and carry expected in subcontinental conditions.

The session was a full-fledged one for Team India, with openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul starting off proceedings in alternate nets against pace and spin, while Dhruv Jurel set to play as a specialist batter also had a long hit alongside Pant.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Aadharsh A.V.© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
