Photograph: Kind courtesy Hardik Pandya/X

Fast bowling legend Allan Donald is concerned about Hardik Pandya's bowling action, particularly regarding the stress on his body during each bowling run-up.

Hardik has been sidelined since injuring his right ankle in the World Cup 2023 match against Bangladesh on October 19, 2023.

Donald highlighted the challenges of a fast bowler's return after a back injury.

Despite Hardik's efforts to refine his bowling action, Donald worries that it still places an uncomfortable load on his body during release.

'It's a big thing... because when we do screening from a young age, we do lots of video analysis on young kids when they come through the system, to make sure that biomechanically, they are absolutely fine, and they're not going to get hurt or injured seriously. So, doing the correct screening from a young age is incredibly important,' Donald told Sportstar magazine.

According to Donald, Hardik's rigorous bowling style puts immense strain on his body with each delivery.

'Look, I think Hardik puts his body through a lot every single delivery. I mean, it's not a nice thing and also one needs to look at how strong these guys are these days,' Donald who took 330 wickets in 72 Tests at an average of 22.25, said.

'Hardik has spent a lot of time away from the game, building his body back up. And strength and conditioning is a major, major factor these days.'