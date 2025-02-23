HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Picture of the Day? Kohli's Pat on Babar's Back Wins Hearts

February 23, 2025 16:47 IST

Virat Kohli

IMAGE: Screengrab of Virat Kohli with Babar Azam.

The India-Pakistan rivalry is one of the most intense in world cricket, but amidst the fierce competition, moments of mutual respect often emerge.

A heartwarming instance unfolded during the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 clash in Dubai on Sunday when Virat Kohli and Babar Azam shared a brief yet significant exchange before Pakistan began their innings.

As Babar stepped onto the field, Kohli walked up to him and offered a reassuring pat on the back. The moment, captured in a now-viral image, showcased the camaraderie between two of the finest batters of this generation.

 

While Babar started confidently with five elegant boundaries in his 23 off 26 balls, his innings was cut short when he edged a Hardik Pandya delivery to KL Rahul. The dismissal ignited celebrations in the Indian camp, with Pandya adding his own flair by waving ‘bye-bye’ to the departing Pakistan skipper.

But even as the intensity of the contest took over, it was Kohli’s simple yet powerful gesture before the first ball was bowled that truly struck a chord with fans.

Many hailed it as a moment of pure sportsmanship, with some calling it a "beautiful picture" while others dubbed it the "picture of the day."

