Ritika Sajdeh Cheers for Team India in Dubai

IMAGE: Screengrab of Ritika Sajdeh cheering Team India.

Rohit Sharma's wife, Ritika Sajdeh, was in attendance at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium for India's highly anticipated Champions Trophy 2025 clash against Pakistan on Sunday.

She was joined by their daughter, Samaira, and son, Ahaan, along with her mother, making it a special family outing to support the Indian skipper.

As Rohit led Team India in the crucial Group A encounter, his family's presence in the stands added to the excitement of the high-voltage match.

In a major relief for Team India, the BCCI has permitted players to have their families accompany them during the Champions Trophy matches in Dubai. However, as per a report in Dainik Jagran, family members are allowed to join the players for only one match.