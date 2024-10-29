Hardik Finds Peace in Agastya's Lap

IMAGE: Hardik Pandya with son Agastya. Photograph: Kind courtesy Hardik Pandya/Instagram

Hardik Pandya shared an adorable moment with son Agastya on Instagram.

In the heartwarming photograph, the cricketer is seen resting his head on his son's lap, while Agastya is engrossed in playing with blocks. Both father and son are twinning in white outfits.

'Getting to rest in his legs after a tiring day is the best feeling ever,' Hardik captioned the post.

His brother Krunal Pandya quickly responded with heart emojis, and fans showered the post with love and admiration for the father-son bond.