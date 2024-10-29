News
Hardik Finds Peace in Agastya's Lap

Hardik Finds Peace in Agastya's Lap

By REDIFF CRICKET
October 29, 2024 05:48 IST
Hardik Pandya

IMAGE: Hardik Pandya with son Agastya. Photograph: Kind courtesy Hardik Pandya/Instagram
 

Hardik Pandya shared an adorable moment with son Agastya on Instagram.

In the heartwarming photograph, the cricketer is seen resting his head on his son's lap, while Agastya is engrossed in playing with blocks. Both father and son are twinning in white outfits.

'Getting to rest in his legs after a tiring day is the best feeling ever,' Hardik captioned the post.

His brother Krunal Pandya quickly responded with heart emojis, and fans showered the post with love and admiration for the father-son bond.


New Zealand's tour of India 2024

New Zealand's Tour Of India, 2024

