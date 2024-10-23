Hardik Catches Up With 'Favourite Boys'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Hardik Pandya/Instagram

Hardik Pandya is making most of the break from cricket.



Hardik, who is not part of the Indian Test team for the New Zealand series, has also not played in the ongoing Ranji Trophy as he is yet to make a comeback to red ball cricket.



He last featured in Test cricket in 2018 as a spate of injuries since then meant he has limited his appearances to white ball cricket in ODIs and T20s for India along with the IPL.

There was speculation that Hardik could play a couple of Ranji Trophy games for Baroda and get himself in contention for the Border Gavaskar Trophy series, but he doesn't seem keen on making a comeback to Test cricket anytime soon.

For now Hardik's focus seems be on white ball cricket. He recently excelled with the bat in the three-match T20I series against Bangladesh earlier this month.



He seems content to spend time with son Agastya and nephew Kavir.



'My two favourite boys,' Hardik captioned the Instagram post.