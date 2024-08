Photograph: Kind courtesy Hardik Pandya/Instagram, Natasa Stankovic/Instagram

Hardik Pandya posted a photograph wearing an olive green shirt, paired with a green heart and hat emoji in the caption.

The olive green outfit choice drew comparisons with ex-wife Natasa Stankovic, who also shared photographs wearing similar colours.

Pandya and Stankovic, who were together for four years, separated in July. Their son Agastya is currently with Stankovic in Serbia.

Agastya and Natasa are busy exploring the Serbian countryside and creating fun-filled memories.