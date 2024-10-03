Meet Hardik's 'Biggest Motivation'

IMAGE: Hardik Pandya with son Agastya. Photographs: Kind courtesy Hardik Pandya/Instagram

Hardik Pandya was delighted as son Agastya joined him for a practice session.



Hardik has been practicing at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru before joining the Indian team for the T20I series against Bangladesh, starting in Gwalior on Sunday.



'My biggest motivation,' said Hardik on Instagram.

Agastya seemed impressed with father Hardik's showing as he checked his cricket bats after the practice session.



Hardik will be back in action after a long gap, having last played in the T20I series in Sri Lanka in July.

Following Hardik and Natasa Stankovic's decision to part ways in July, Agastya accompanied his mum Natasa to Serbia.