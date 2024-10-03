News
Meet Hardik's 'Biggest Motivation'

Meet Hardik's 'Biggest Motivation'

By REDIFF CRICKET
October 03, 2024 13:27 IST
Hardik Pandya with son Agastya

IMAGE: Hardik Pandya with son Agastya. Photographs: Kind courtesy Hardik Pandya/Instagram

Hardik Pandya was delighted as son Agastya joined him for a practice session.

Hardik has been practicing at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru before joining the Indian team for the T20I series against Bangladesh, starting in Gwalior on Sunday.

'My biggest motivation,' said Hardik on Instagram.

Hardik Pandya with son Agastya

Agastya seemed impressed with father Hardik's showing as he checked his cricket bats after the practice session.

Hardik will be back in action after a long gap, having last played in the T20I series in Sri Lanka in July.

 

Hardik Pandya with son Agastya

Following Hardik and Natasa Stankovic's decision to part ways in July, Agastya accompanied his mum Natasa to Serbia.

REDIFF CRICKET
