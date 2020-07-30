Flood relief in Assam, Bihar: Kohli-Anushka step up

July 30, 2020 12:04 IST

Photograph: Kind courtesy Virat Kohli/Instagram

Stranded in the news avalanche on the coronavirus and the military stand-off in Ladakh is the grim flood situation in Assam and Bihar, which has virtually been ignored by the national media.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are making sure the Indian people and the media are made well aware about the flood disasters in Assam and Bihar.

The movie star and her cricketer husband have pledged to assist organisations that are working to bring succour to those affected by the floods in both eastern states.

Hope other movie and cricket stars follow Anu and Chikoo's sterling example and do likewise jatpat! There is not a moment to lose.