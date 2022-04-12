News
Hardik on how Gujarat lost their way against Sunrisers

Hardik on how Gujarat lost their way against Sunrisers

Source: PTI
April 12, 2022 09:07 IST
IMAGE: Gujarat Titans captain Hardik Pandya. Photograph: BCCI

Gujarat Titans captain Hardik Pandya admitted that a total of 162 was at least 10 runs short of what would have been a par-score against Sunrisers Hyderabad, which chased down the target by losing only two wickets in the IPL 2022 match at the DY Patil stadium in Navi Mumbai on Monday.

 

Gujarat Titans suffered their first defeat of the season after starting with three straight wins, in their maiden appearance in the IPL.

Captain Kane Williamson top-scored for SRH with 57, while Nicholas Pooran smashed a quickfire 34 not out from 18 balls, to steer them home with five balls to spare.

"I think batting wise we were 7-10 runs short, that would have made difference in the end. We started well with the ball, but those two overs where they scored 30 runs, got them back into the game," he said after the match.

About being hit on the helmet by Jammu and Kashmir fast bowler Umran Malik, Pandya revealed he wanted to show some toughness.

"IPL is tough so I tried to show the youngster some toughness. That (blow to the helmet) woke me up. They bowled well and stuck to their plans, credit to them for the way they bowled."

The all-rounder stated that there is no need to panic and they will analyse the performance and come back stronger.

"We need to learn from the mistakes, we will have a conversation and a laugh as we have out next game in a couple of days," he added.

 

 

Source: PTI
