IPL 2022 PHOTOS: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Titans

IPL 2022 PHOTOS: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Titans

April 11, 2022 21:52 IST
Images from the IPL 2022 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Gujarat Titans at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Monday.

IMAGE: Gujarat Titans captain Hardik Pandya hits a six during the IPL 2022 match at the DY Patil stadium in Navi Mumbai on Monday. Photograph: BCCI

Captain Hardik Pandya's responsible half-century steered Gujarat Titans to 162/7 after a top-order failure in their IPL game against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the DY Patil stadium in Navi Mumbai on Monday.

 

Pandya stroked a quickfire 50 not out off 42 balls, adding crucial 50 runs with Abhinav Manohar, who slammed 35 from 21 balls, to ensure that the Titans crossed the 150-run mark.

Manohar, who got three lives, hit five boundaries and one six in his short stay and particularly launched into T Natarajan (2/34) in the 18th over, where Gujarat amassed 13 runs.

However, it was an unusual Hardik knock, as he mixed caution with aggression to anchor the innings.

IMAGE: Sunrisers Hyderabad's players celebrates the wicket of Gujarat Titans opener Shubman Gill. Photograph: BCCI

Put into bat, Hardik first forged a 40-run stand for the fourth wicket with David Miller (12) to rally the innings after the top three batters failed to convert their starts as Gujarat were in a spot of bother at 64/3 after eight overs.

Hardik announced his arrival with a straight-drive off Natarajan to fetch his first boundary and then was brutal on Umran Malik (1/39), whom he hammered two successive boundaries in the eight over.

In the next over, he clobbered part-time spinner Aiden Markram for his only maximum over midwicket but Gujarat kept losing wickets at regular intervals in the middle overs.

IMAGE: Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Kane Williamson takes the catch to dismiss Sai Sudharsan off the bowling of Thangarasu Natarajan. Photograph: BCCI

The SRH bowlers largely kept Hardik at bay, as they did not allow him to free his arms in the last five overs and as a result the Gujarat Titans captain posted the slowest fifty in the IPL.

Opener Matthew Wade earned his first boundary, courtesy a thick outside edge in the first over, where Bhuvneshwar Kumar (2/37) conceded 17 runs, 12 of them extras.

But Gujarat lost Wade (19), Shubman Gill (7) and one-down batter Sai Sudarshan (11) cheaply.

Gill was undone by a stunning one-handed diving catch by Rahul Tripathi at cover, off Bhuvneshwar, in the third over.

IMAGE: Umran Malik celebrates the wicket of Matthew Wade. Photograph: BCCI

Sudarshan, who was looking rusty, became Natarajan's first victim, after ballooning to Kane Williamson at mid-off.

Wade, who hammered three boundaries, was trapped leg before wicket, after he missed a flick against Malik in the eight over.

Hardik and Manohar provided the boost in the end as Gujarat added 82 runs in the final 10 overs.

 

 

