IPL 2022 PHOTOS: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Titans

Images from the IPL 2022 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Gujarat Titans at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Monday.
Captain Hardik Pandya's responsible half-century steered Gujarat Titans to 162/7 after a top-order failure in their IPL game against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the DY Patil stadium in Navi Mumbai on Monday.
Pandya stroked a quickfire 50 not out off 42 balls, adding crucial 50 runs with Abhinav Manohar, who slammed 35 from 21 balls, to ensure that the Titans crossed the 150-run mark.
Manohar, who got three lives, hit five boundaries and one six in his short stay and particularly launched into T Natarajan (2/34) in the 18th over, where Gujarat amassed 13 runs.
However, it was an unusual Hardik knock, as he mixed caution with aggression to anchor the innings.
Put into bat, Hardik first forged a 40-run stand for the fourth wicket with David Miller (12) to rally the innings after the top three batters failed to convert their starts as Gujarat were in a spot of bother at 64/3 after eight overs.
Hardik announced his arrival with a straight-drive off Natarajan to fetch his first boundary and then was brutal on Umran Malik (1/39), whom he hammered two successive boundaries in the eight over.
In the next over, he clobbered part-time spinner Aiden Markram for his only maximum over midwicket but Gujarat kept losing wickets at regular intervals in the middle overs.
The SRH bowlers largely kept Hardik at bay, as they did not allow him to free his arms in the last five overs and as a result the Gujarat Titans captain posted the slowest fifty in the IPL.
Opener Matthew Wade earned his first boundary, courtesy a thick outside edge in the first over, where Bhuvneshwar Kumar (2/37) conceded 17 runs, 12 of them extras.
But Gujarat lost Wade (19), Shubman Gill (7) and one-down batter Sai Sudarshan (11) cheaply.
Gill was undone by a stunning one-handed diving catch by Rahul Tripathi at cover, off Bhuvneshwar, in the third over.
Sudarshan, who was looking rusty, became Natarajan's first victim, after ballooning to Kane Williamson at mid-off.
Wade, who hammered three boundaries, was trapped leg before wicket, after he missed a flick against Malik in the eight over.
Hardik and Manohar provided the boost in the end as Gujarat added 82 runs in the final 10 overs.